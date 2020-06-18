After being pulled up by HC, Karnataka govt hastily appoints Justice Subhash B Adi as president of Fee Regulatory Committee

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Justice Subhash B Adi, former judge of the Karnataka High Court, has been appointed the president of the Fee Regulatory Committee of the Karnataka Professional Educational Institutions with immediate effect.

A notification issued by GM Venkateshaiah, under-secretary, higher education department (technical education), in the name of the Governor on Wednesday, stated that Justice Subhash has been appointed in this capacity under The Karnataka Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Determination of Fee) Act, 2006, for a period of one year or until further notice, whichever is earlier.

This comes after the Karnataka High Court pulled up the government on Monday and sought a response on what happened about the court's recommendation to appoint a retired judge as the head of the Fee Regulatory Authority.The court was hearing a PIL by Hubballi-based Late G B Kulkarani Memorial Legal Trust, represented by its president Dr Vinod Kulkarni, a medical practitioner and social activist, who questioned the government's move to increase the fees for post-graduate medical courses in private medical colleges in Karnataka.

The state government, amid the lockdown, on April 30, had announced a 20 percent and 30 percent hike in fees for government and institutional quotas in private medical colleges, both for medical and dental courses. Several students took out online protests but received no favourable response from authorities.