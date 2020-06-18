Retired Karnataka HC judge to head 'Fee Regulatory Committee' for medical courses

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has appointed a former judge of the Karnataka High Court as the president of the Fee Regulatory Committee, which formulates the fee structure for medical courses in private colleges.

On Wednesday, GM Venkateshaiah, under secretary to the Higher Education Department (Technical Education), issued a notification appointing retired high court judge Justice Subhash B Adi, as the president of the Committee constituted under the Karnataka Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Determination of Fee) Act with immediate effect, for one year or until further notice, whichever is earlier.

The high court had, during the hearing of a PIL on Monday, pulled up the State government and sought a response on what action had been taken on the court’s recommendation to appoint a retired judge as the head of the Committee.

The PIL was filed by Hubballi-based Late GB Kulkarani Memorial Legal Trust, represented by its president Dr Vinod Kulkarni, a medical practitioner and social activist. It questioned the government’s April 30 annoucement of a 20 percent and 30 percent hike in fees for government and institutional quotas in private medical colleges, for both medical and dental courses.