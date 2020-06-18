STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We’re ready to open up fully, BSY tells PM

The Karnataka Government is said to be keen on lifting restrictions on time, travel, services etc., while discussions on reopening of schools and colleges are under way. 

Published: 18th June 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

CM B S Yediyurappa and his colleagues during a video conference with PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A confident Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Karnataka is ready to completely lift the lockdown, but with some restrictions in place. Apprising the PM on Karnataka’s handling of Covid-19 so far, Yediyurappa said the state is already equipped to handle one lakh cases and is in the process of doubling its facilities. 

Lockdown: K’taka to go with Centre’s decision

Karnataka, however, has assured the PM that it will adhere to any decision taken by the Union Government. The CM, who was recently applauded by BJP national president JP Nadda for his handling of the pandemic, apprised Modi of the use of technology to broaden Covid-19 containment measures in the state. “We are following five Ts in our fight against Covid-19.

Our Tracing, Testing, Treating, Tracking measures, coupled with Technology, have helped contain spread,” Yediyurappa told the PM. The 673 fever clinics across the state have ensured that hospitals do not become hotspots of infection, Yediyurappa pointed out. “Out of 1.68 crore families in the state 1.5 crore families have been surveyed to identify and give special attention to potential high-risk persons.

Labs to test for Covid-19 have been increased to 72 with a capacity of testing 15,000 samples a day”, Yediyurappa said, highlighting that the state’s testing rate per million stands at 7,500 while the positivity rate is 1.6 per cent.  The Prime Minister’s video conference with Chief Ministers began with two minutes of silence as a mark of respect to the 20 soldiers of the Indian Army who lost their lives in Chinese aggression at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday night. 
 

