Communication error bumps up Covid-19 death toll to 12

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State’s health bulletin on Friday accounted for Covid-19 deaths that took place previously but were not recorded by the surveillance unit on time, bringing the total death toll to 114. A total of 12 deaths were reported in Friday’s corona bulletin, 8 of which were from BengaluruUrban, and one each from Koppal, Bidar, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi. The data was reconciled with the critical care unit and state surveillance unit to give corrected figures on fatalities.

The deaths in Bengaluru included five men and three women -- one on June 6, another on June 8, two on June 13, one each on June 14, 15, 17 and 18. The latest deaths include a 65-year-old woman who complained of fever and hypertension, was admitted on June 13 and died four days later.

The other is a 31-year-old man who was diagnosed with Influenza Like Illness (ILI), complained of cough, was admitted on June 13 and died on Friday. A 50-year-old woman suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, cough and breathlessness in Koppal district, was admitted on June 13 and passed away four days later.

A 55-year-old man living in a containment zone in Bidar complained of breathlessness, was admitted on June 8 and passed away on June 17. A 66-year-old woman from Vijayapura with SARI, fever, diabetes, hypertension and Ischemic heart disease, was admitted on June 15 and died two days later. A 50-year-old man from Kalaburagi suffering from cough, breathlessness, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease was admitted on June 13 and died two days later.

The state recorded 210 cases on Friday, of which 20 were returnees from UAE, and 47 from Maharashtra. The total corona tally now stands at 7,944. Of the 2,843 active cases, 73 patients are in the ICU. Ballari (48), Kalaburagi (48), Dakshina Kannada (23), Ramanagara (21) and Bengaluru Urban (17) reported the highest number of cases on Friday.

While 37 of 48 cases in Ballari were primary contacts of other patients, 24 of 48 patients in Kalaburagi are still having their contact or travel history traced, and 18 are returnees from Maharashtra. In Dakshina Kannada, 20 of 23 cases were travellers from UAE, and in Ramanagara, 18 of 21 cases were primary contacts.On Friday, 179 people were discharged, bringing the total discharges to 4,893.