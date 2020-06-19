STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress plans stir over changes to Land Reforms Act

The opposition Congress is planning a state-wide protest against the proposed amendment to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act that will allow non-agriculturalists to buy farm land.

Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The opposition Congress is planning a state-wide protest against the proposed amendment to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act that will allow non-agriculturalists to buy farm land. Former CM and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) chief Siddaramaiah on Thursday asked his party legislators to prepare for the protest against the proposed amendments.

During a CLP meeting, he said the Congress has always worked to protect the interests of farmers and will strongly protest the proposed move that will have an adverse impact on farmers. Earlier, in a letter to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the Congress leader said it will become inevitable for them to launch a people’s movement against the government if it fails to drop its proposal.

The Congress is accusing the government of amending the Act to help big firms acquire land from small farmers, a move that will have a major impact on the agriculture sector and also on the rural economy. Siddaramaiah said he will hold discussions with leaders from Congress, other parties, and farmers unions. Farmers associations are also protesting against the proposed amendments. The state government, however, has tried to allay fears over the changes by stating that it will help agriculture, boost rural economy and also attract investments. After the cabinet made the decision to bring in amendments, the CM had said that it will help farmers.

Former MLA to sell petrol for Rs 25 a litre Mysuru: To protest the hike in fuel prices, former MLA M K Somashekhar has decided to sell petrol at `25 a litre on Friday. Hitting out at the Centre, he told media on Thursday, “The government has failed to reduce the rates of fuel even though crude oil prices per barrel have come down. It has failed to pass on the benefit of low global crude prices to the people.”

