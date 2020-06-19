Panel slams KPSC for denying RTI info

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Information Commission (KIC) has slammed the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) for allegedly not providing information under the RTI Act. Vinay Kumar R, the appellant, had sought certified copies of his evaluated answer scripts of Gazetted Probationer 2015 Mains examination, with marks awarded to each question. Kumar had attended the interview, but was not selected. The KPSC refused to give the information citing other cases.

The second appeal by the appellant was also rejected. Hence, Kumar approached the KIC seeking directions to the KPSC to provide the information and impose a penalty as the information was not provided within 30 days. On Thursday, State Information Commissioner N P Ramesh observed that denying information was illegal and unconstitutional and could prejudice the appellant’s career prospects and right to livelihood. He directed Divya Prabhu, PIO and Controller of Examinations, KPSC to provide the information within 10 days and appear for the next hearing on July 2.