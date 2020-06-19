PIL on medical fee panel disposed of 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday disposed of a public interest litigation as the State government appointed a chairman for the Fee Regulatory Committee (FRC) and produced a consensual agreement to hike the fees for post-graduate students in private medical colleges in Karnataka.

A division bench comprising Chief Just ice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy passed the order after the state government placed on record the notification appointing Justice Subhash B Adi, former judge of the Karnataka High Court, as the Chairman of the FRC. The bench also said that if the petitioner - the Late G B Kulkarani Memorial Legal Trust - has any grievances over the consensual agreement, he is at liberty to challenge the consensual agreements, the bench said while disposing the petition.