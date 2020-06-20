Cases jump to 8,281, Bengaluru contributes bulk of patients

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 337 positive cases on Friday, Karnataka crossed the 8,000- mark, with Bengaluru Urban leading with the highest number of 138 cases. The State recorded 10 new Covid deaths, and the total number of cases stands at 8,281. Of the 337 cases, 93 were interstate passengers, while 11 were new positive cases. Bengaluru Urban saw seven deaths. A 65-year-old female, with complaint of fever and a known case of hypertension, was admitted on June 13 and died on June 18. A 78-year-old male patient diagnosed with ILI, was admitted on June 16 and died on June 18.

A 72-yearold, diagnosed with SARI and a known case of diabetes and hypertension, was admitted on June 17 and died the same day. On June 17, a 58-year-old male patient diagnosed with SARI, with diabetes and hypertension, and a 50-year-old male diagnosed with SARI, died. A 54-year-old patient with fever and cough died on June 18. A 69-year-old diagnosed with SARI died at a quarantine centre on June 17.

Bidar saw two deaths on June 16 — a 45-year-old male and a 70-year-old male with fever and breathlessness. In Vijayapura, a 66-year-old male diagnosed with SARI, died on June 17. Among 138 cases in Bengaluru Urban, 30 were cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and 34 of Influenza Like Illness (ILI), 31 cases of contact tracing in progress, four returnees from Maharashtra, one from Kolkata, two from Andhra Pradesh and one from Tamil Nadu.

Inter-district travel cases included those from Mandya, Kolar, Mysuru and Chikkaballapura, and contacts of previous patients. Kalaburagi recorded 52 cases, of whom 37 were Maharashtra returnees, seven were ILI cases, three were from Gujarat, two patients of contact under tracing and others were contacts of previous patients. Ballari reported 37 new cases — four with ILI, 20 from containment zones and contacts of previous patients.

Hassan, with 18 cases, had 17 returnees of Maharashtra and one ILI case. Dakshina Kannada reported 13 cases — seven cases of travel from Sharjah and four from Saudi Arabia. Udupi, with 11 cases, had four returnees from Maharashtra, two from Tamil Nadu, and contacts of previous patients. Bidar had 10 cases -- three returnees from Telangana, two from Maharashtra, one from Goa, besides contacts of previous patients. Mysuru and Koppal recorded six cases each. With 230 discharged on Friday, the total went up to 5,210.