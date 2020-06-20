Siddaramaiah demands session to discuss Land Reforms Act

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has demanded that the state government convene a legislative session to discuss proposed privatisation of the power sector, an amendment to Land Reforms Act and APMC Act.“Democratically elected governments must discuss with opposition parties and other stakeholders instead of taking an ordinance route. We want a detailed discussion on both the acts,” he said.

Recalling the efforts of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Chief Minister D Devaraj Urs for bringing an amendment to the Land Reforms Act, 1961, Siddaramiah said it was unfortunate that wealthy people were given a free hand to own land. He said the APMC Act amendment permitted non-licence holders to purchase the produce from farmers.

“The Centre has forced the state government to amend the APMC Act,” he charged.Asked whether Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is playing into the hands of the Centre, Siddaramaiah said the former has no guts to protest or to demand Karnataka’s share in 15th finance commission grants.