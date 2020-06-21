Govt plans new dates for ‘Sapthapadi’ programme 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the State government is considering going ahead with its ambitious ‘Sapthapadi’ mass marriage programme in July and August this year.The programme was earlier scheduled to be held on April 26 and May 24, but had to postponed due to the pandemic. Now, the State government plans to hold the programme and will choose two dates from among seven said to be auspicious. Sapthapadi is a programme to hold the weddings of 1,000 couples in 100 temples owned by the Endowment Department.

Endowment Minister Poojari told The New Sunday Express that there was still one month to go for the programme to begin. “We can restrict the number of people per couple and hold it in small gatherings,” he said.