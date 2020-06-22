STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ban on online classes: Karnataka High Court asks state government to find solution

The petitioners challenged the ban on online classes from LKG to 5th standard in the state on June 16

online classes, teachers, digital classroom

File photo of a teacher taking online class for school students (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday asked the state government to find a solution to the situation arising from the ban on online classes in the state.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy issued this direction after hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by Anumitha Sharma and several others.

Considering the opinion of experts, the state took a decision to ban online classes and appointed an expert committee to frame guidelines for online classes to engage children in the learning process till classes resume amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

