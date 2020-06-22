STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka CM's Home Office and secretariat back to business today after sanitisation from COVID-19

As of now, employees above the age of 55 have been asked to work on a rotational basis with 30 per cent strength at the Secretariat.

Sanitising efforts at Bengaluru's Vidhan Soudha

Sanitising efforts at Bengaluru's Vidhan Soudha. (File photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After a COVID-19 scare set alarm bells ringing at the Chief Minister’s Home Office ‘Krishna’, Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha, mandating a thorough sanitisation, the Secretariat and Krishna will return to business as usual starting Monday.

After two days of closure, the Chief Minister’s official residence will be hosting two meetings on Monday. The official home office was shut after a staffer’s kin tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, a government employee had also tested positive at Vikasa Soudha, resulting in the twin buildings, including the larger Vidhana Soudha, being sanitised over the weekend.

As of now, employees above the age of 55 have been asked to work on a rotational basis with 30 per cent strength at the Secretariat. "Despite our staff testing positive, no additional measures are being undertaken. The temperature checks and sanitiser dispenser at the entrance are clearly not enough. The Health Department is not issuing permission to install disinfectant tunnels," said an official from the Water Resources Department, sharing the employees' worries.

Comments

