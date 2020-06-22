Mango merchant, vendor test positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka's Tumakuru

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The Cheluru mango and jackfruit market that sends its produce to North India and Mumbai witnessed a COVID-19 case as a 50-year-old merchant tested positive on Monday.

As many as 18 of his primary contacts were being institutionally quarantined whereas 28 secondary contacts are under home quarantine.

Another 44-year-old woman hawker who went to the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, in order to sell the clothes, tested positive at Hosuru in Sira taluk.

With these, the district's tally rose to 52 and the only respite has been that eight patients got discharged on Monday, leaving only 11 active cases. Two deaths and 39 recoveries have been reported till date, according to official sources.