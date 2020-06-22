Power play: Congress brings back veterans to Karnataka politics as Rajya Sabha, MLC poll candidates

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With their respective choices, the messaging is clear. While the BJP is seeking to consolidate itself, the Grand Old Party is making some shrewd political moves by bringing back veterans to State politics – Mallikarjun Kharge via Rajya Sabha and BK Hariprasad, one of its Legislative Council candidates.

"Congress' choice of former leader of opposition Mallikarjuna Kharge and its backing for former PM H D Deve Gowda brings two heavyweight front benchers to the opposition ranks. Kharge, a seasoned warhorse, was Congress chief ministerial face in 2008. He enjoys the considerable backing of the Scheduled Castes in the State and has done well as leader of opposition in Parliament," say political observers.

While Siddaramaiah prevailed in bringing Naseer Ahmed to the Legislative Council, the High Command’s decision to field former AICC General Secretary and backward classes leader BK Hariprasad is aimed at projecting a prominent Ediga face.

The backward Ediga (toddy tapper) community has a large presence in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Shivamogga districts but also impacts electoral politics in Mysuru, Koppal, Tumakuru and Kalaburagi districts.

This community has so far been largely seen to be with BJP's (late) S Bangarappa, former CM under Congress who joined BJP belonged to this community and Congress has tried very hard to woo them back.

Political analyst Harish Ramaswamy said, "Kharge is important. Without him, it is difficult for the party to make an impact. Hariprasad has served at AICC, he has been outspoken against Siddaramaiah. What is more important for the Congress is that they will choose their leader in Delhi as this will have a larger bearing on the party."

Brand guru and political analyst Harish Bijoor said, "As far as names go, the Congress is playing a shrewd bit of politics. It is hungry to be in the saddle when it is poll time again. The choice of Mallikarjuna Kharge is about preserving the status quo of the old regime. This does also balance the fact that there is a vibrant chief ministerial face in DK Shivakumar at the state level. Hariprasad is a trusted lieutenant of the party and has been rewarded. The party has got its onions right in Karnataka."