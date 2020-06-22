STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman with COVID-19 delivers healthy twin girls in Karnataka, babies to be tested

"This is the first case in the state where a COVID-19 patient gave birth to twins," said Dr Sharanappa Katti, District Surgeon of Vijayapura

Published: 22nd June 2020 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus pregnancy case

The virus-infected mother was nine months into her pregnancy when she was brought to the designated COVID-19 hospital. (Photo | Express)

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: Doctors wore a smile on their faces after helping a 20-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19, deliver twins at a hospital in Vijayapura.

The woman who had comorbidities tested positive for the virus on Sunday. She was nine months into her pregnancy when she was brought to the designated COVID-19 hospital.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Sharanappa Katti, District Surgeon of Vijayapura, said, "The team headed by gynaecologist Dr Manpreet Kaur performed a normal delivery. She gave birth to twins. One baby weighs 2 kg and another 2.1 kg. Both are female."

"We will collect the throat swab samples of both the babies and send them for a COVID test on Tuesday. This is the first case in the state where a COVID-19 patient gave birth to twins. The mother and infants are healthy," stated Dr Katti.

In Mysuru, a woman who had tested positive for coronavirus gave birth to a baby on Sunday.

