STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Fragile hill district Chikkamagaluru to get own tourism policy

Greens hope it will reduce ESZ violations

Published: 23rd June 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

The hill district, which has a population of just 12 lakh people receives a tourist footfall of 85 lakh | Express

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although the new Karnataka tourism policy (2020-25) has been finalised recently, however, for Chikkamagaluru district, a separate policy is being formulated to address the growing concerns of environmentalists and conservationists. The hill district with just a population of 12 lakh receives a tourist footfall of 85 lakh. In the wake of rampant violations -- construction of resorts, roads, exploitation of water resources in ecologically fragile areas and spoilage of hills ranges by irresponsible tourists -- the need for a separate tourism policy was felt.

Presently, efforts have begun to frame guidelines so as to make tourism development and tourist travel in the district safe for its forests and wildlife.  Recently, tourism minister C T Ravi had called for a meeting of all stakeholders in Chikkamagaluru to discuss the issue. In this regard, another series of meetings will be held to finalise the policy and come out with the guidelines. According to the minister, the Karnataka State Tourism Policy 2020-25 has already been finalised and further, there is a plan for a separate policy for Western Ghats.

Welcoming the initiative, activists said this is in the wake of continuing violations and rampant construction activities in ESZ and other ecologically fragile areas of the district. Honorary wildlife warden G Veeresh said the policy should incorporate all issues affecting both environment and wildlife while the hospitality sector should concentrate and strengthen tourist facilities within the city limits and not in the hill ranges or ESZ areas of protected areas.

The meeting was attended by all stakeholders including tourist and travel agencies and other related organisations. Five sub-committees have been formed for four different kinds of tourism as also improvement of facilities in Chikkamagaluru town. They include spiritual tourism, adventure sports tourism, plantation tourism, trekking routes (falling in forest areas) and town improvement sector.

According to the stakeholders, it was a long-time demand to have a separate tourism policy for the district. In fact, tourism activities should be restricted in wildlife areas while it can be increased in the religious sector as Chikkamagaluru is home to many temples of the Hoysala era which hardly sees any visitors due to lack of tourist facilities, they said.

Environmentalists opined that there should be a tourism carrying capacity study for Chikkamagaluru as rising tourism is causing serious impact on the ecology The other suggestions were tourism should incorporate guides who are naturalists and eco guards for adventure sports tourism. The recommendations given by the sub committees will be incorporated in the state tourism policy, the minister assured the stakeholders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chikkamagaluru Karnataka tourism
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp