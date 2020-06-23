Fragile hill district Chikkamagaluru to get own tourism policy

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although the new Karnataka tourism policy (2020-25) has been finalised recently, however, for Chikkamagaluru district, a separate policy is being formulated to address the growing concerns of environmentalists and conservationists. The hill district with just a population of 12 lakh receives a tourist footfall of 85 lakh. In the wake of rampant violations -- construction of resorts, roads, exploitation of water resources in ecologically fragile areas and spoilage of hills ranges by irresponsible tourists -- the need for a separate tourism policy was felt.

Presently, efforts have begun to frame guidelines so as to make tourism development and tourist travel in the district safe for its forests and wildlife. Recently, tourism minister C T Ravi had called for a meeting of all stakeholders in Chikkamagaluru to discuss the issue. In this regard, another series of meetings will be held to finalise the policy and come out with the guidelines. According to the minister, the Karnataka State Tourism Policy 2020-25 has already been finalised and further, there is a plan for a separate policy for Western Ghats.

Welcoming the initiative, activists said this is in the wake of continuing violations and rampant construction activities in ESZ and other ecologically fragile areas of the district. Honorary wildlife warden G Veeresh said the policy should incorporate all issues affecting both environment and wildlife while the hospitality sector should concentrate and strengthen tourist facilities within the city limits and not in the hill ranges or ESZ areas of protected areas.

The meeting was attended by all stakeholders including tourist and travel agencies and other related organisations. Five sub-committees have been formed for four different kinds of tourism as also improvement of facilities in Chikkamagaluru town. They include spiritual tourism, adventure sports tourism, plantation tourism, trekking routes (falling in forest areas) and town improvement sector.

According to the stakeholders, it was a long-time demand to have a separate tourism policy for the district. In fact, tourism activities should be restricted in wildlife areas while it can be increased in the religious sector as Chikkamagaluru is home to many temples of the Hoysala era which hardly sees any visitors due to lack of tourist facilities, they said.

Environmentalists opined that there should be a tourism carrying capacity study for Chikkamagaluru as rising tourism is causing serious impact on the ecology The other suggestions were tourism should incorporate guides who are naturalists and eco guards for adventure sports tourism. The recommendations given by the sub committees will be incorporated in the state tourism policy, the minister assured the stakeholders.