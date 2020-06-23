Karnataka announces COVID-19 treatment cap for private hospitals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka announced the following package rates inclusive of PPEs and other consumables for COVID-19 treatment, in an order issued by Vijay Bhaskar, chief secretary of the state.

The package rates for COVID-19 patients referred by the public health authorities shall be as Rs 5,200 for general ward, Rs 7000 for High Dependency Unit, Rs 8,500 for isolation ICU without ventilator and Rs 10,000 for isolation ICU with ventilator.

The package ceiling rates for private COVID-19 patients who will pay by cash (non-insurance) will be Rs 10,000 for general ward, Rs 12,000 for High Dependency Unit, Rs 15,000 for Isolation ICU with ventilator and Rs 25,000 for Isolation ICU with ventilator. These rates will not be applicable for the patients subscribing to insurance packages.

50 percent of the beds in private hospitals shall be reserved for COVID-19 treatment of patients referred by public health authorities. The remaining 50 percent can be used to admit COVID-19 patients privately.

10 percent extra will be charged for twin sharing, 25 percent for single room and there will be no ceiling for suites.

In case of unforeseen complications, surgeries, co-morbid conditions, pregnancy, additional packages under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka will apply.

All COVID-19 patients including those belonging to BPL, APL families, migrant workers, interstate returnees not possessing PDS card shall be considered eligible in view of the unprecedented pandemic. There should be no compromise in the quality of services