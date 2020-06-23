STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka government mulls another lockdown across Bengaluru as COVID-19 cases spike

"Already four regions in Bengaluru have been sealed for 14 days. If the situation continues, we are thinking of a lockdown all over the city," said Karnataka Health Minister Sriramulu

Published: 23rd June 2020 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

An ambulance driver wearing PPE waits near Kempegowda Bus Station in Bengaluru on Sunday

An ambulance driver wearing PPE waits near Kempegowda Bus Station in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Health Minister Sriramulu said on Tuesday that a lockdown may be enforced across Bengaluru if the number of COVID-19 cases increases.

"Already four regions in Bengaluru have been sealed for 14 days. If the situation continues, we are thinking of a lockdown all over the city. To take a call, we will have a meeting with the CM,
COVID-19 task force, experts and officials," he said at a press meet.

"Bengaluru has 16 government hospitals in BBMP limits which have been identified as COVID-19 hospitals. Totally, we have 1330 beds among which 527 have oxygen, 62 are in the ICU and 92 have ventilator facilities," said Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary at the press meet.

When asked about complaints of insufficient and poor quality food given to patients at Victoria and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, Sriramulu said, "Complaints about the food have come to my notice. I have directed officials to make necessary arrangements. We will ensure it won't happen again."

COVID-19 impact: Bengalureans venture into share market business, investing, trading amid lockdown

Asked about shortage of beds, Akhtar said that an officer has been appointed in the BBMP war room to oversee bed availability in real time and direct patients to hospitals or COVID care centres accordingly.

Sriramulu said that those who are asymptomatic and above 50 years will be treated in COVID care centres such as community halls, wedding halls, exhibition centres, hotels and stadiums.

"We will increase testing of senior citizens and test 2000-3000 people in every district," he added.

