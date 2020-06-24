HC to Karnataka govt: Act against Covid norm violators

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government must ensure strict action against everyone under the Disaster Management Act for violation of regulations issued to prevent Covid-19 spread especially against political figures and elected representatives.

If no action is taken against political figures, it would send a wrong signal to society, said the High Court on Tuesday. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy passed the order after hearing a public interest litigation filed by the city-based Letzkit Foundation for non-implementation of regulations for enforcing the order passed by the Ministry of Home Affairs

on May 30. The bench noted that some sections of the society including the political leaders have ignored these regulations.