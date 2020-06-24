NIA files chargesheet against 12 in terror case 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The NIA on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against 12 arrested people implicated in the case related to fraudulent procurement and activation of SIM cards used by ISIS/Daish terrorists for their activities in India, an NIA spokesperson said.

The chargesheet was filed for criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, forgery and common intent against Pachaiyappan, A Rajesh, Anbarasan T, Abdul Rahiman, Liyakath Ali and Khaja Mohideen from Tamil Nadu and Mohammed Haneef Khan, Imran Khan, aged, Mohammed Zaid, Ejaz Pasha, Hussain Shariff and Mahboob Pasha from Bengaluru.