Special COVID-19 hospitals for doctors, police personnel, politicos in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three notifications were issued on Wednesday reserving hospitals for doctors, police personnel and politicians testing positive for COVID-19 while they were performing their duty.

One floor in Sri Sri Ravishankar Guruji Ashram in Kanakapura Road which is a COVID care centre is reserved for asymptomatic and mild symptomatic police personnel with coronavirus.

ESI Hospital in Indiranagar will treat moderate and severe symptomatic police personnel.

For elected representatives, ministers, senior ranking officers who get infected on duty, one wing of Kumara Krupa guest house with 100 rooms of individual occupancy is reserved as COVID care centre.

Bookings in the rest of the guest house must be limited to 33 percent and unnecessary visitors are to be avoided. Visitors will be screened with infrared thermometer and pulse oximeter at the entrance.

Further, one-third of the beds, ICU and ventilators in Jayanagar General Hospital will be reserved for doctors and other frontline health staff testing positive.

