Speed up KC valley project, Yediyurappa tells officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday directed officials to expedite work on the Koramangala Chellaghatta (KC) Valley project to release treated water from Bengaluru to tanks in drought-prone Kolar district.

Under the KC Valley project, 400 MLD treated water has to be released to 126 tanks in Kolar, but now only 284 MLD treated water is being released from Bengaluru. During a meeting with a delegation of elected representatives from Kolar district, the CM directed the officials to ensure that rainwater that is wasted in Bengaluru is made available for treatment.

Former Speaker and Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar, who was part of the delegation, said, “We were informed by the officials that they will be able to complete the project by December.” Now, 59 tanks and 40 check-dams are full with 286 MLD and by December it will go up to 126. In the second phase, they plan to cover another 257 tanks and that will cover the entire district.

The CM assured that work on the Yettinahole project would be expedited by removing hurdles in land acquisition. In Tumakuru division, the government has to acquire 5,000 acres of land in Koratagere and Doddaballapura taluks to impound 5.5 tmcft water. Water resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, Minor irrigation minister J C Madhuswamy, Excise and Kolar district in charge minister K Nagesh and Lok Sabha member S Muniswamy were among those who attended the meeting.