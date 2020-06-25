Bengaluru under lockdown? Cabinet to decide on Thursday

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the number of Covid-19 positive cases increasing steadily, specially in Bengaluru, and many localities and towns voluntarily shutting down, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is expected to take a decision on the way forward when his Cabinet meets on Thursday. Several lawmakers from the city, including from the BJP, too have appealed to the CM to impose a lockdown in the city for 15 days.

As things stand, the State Government has directed officials to strictly enforce lockdown norms in places where there are more number of cases. The CM had earlier ruled out the possibility of continuing with the lockdown and had stated that his government will take all necessary measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, even as it takes steps to boost economic activities.

With businesses opening up under Unlock 1.0, the government is seeing green shoots in the revenue stream and the CM is likely to take a calibrated approach to tackling the pandemic while boosting the economy. Revenue Minister R Ashoka too is not in favour of a lockdown as it will hamper revenue collection.

Ramanagara, Magadi join lockdown bandwagon

Meanwhile, two days after state Congress president-designate and Kanakapura MLA D K Shivakumar appealed for a ‘voluntary lockdown’ in his constituency till July 1, Magadi and Ramanagara taluks also decided to join in on Friday. Vendors and other businessmen have decided to stop all economic activities and keep only essential services open between 7 am and 11 am.

At Shiggaon in Haveri district, hoteliers and vendors have voluntarily shut their businesses till the month-end and only grocery and vegetable shops will be open between 7 am and 9 am. Locals have appealed to the tahsildhar to impose a 15-day lockdown.Senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy felt that the government made a mistake by lifting the lockdown when the number of Covid-19 cases were increasing. Ideally, it should have done when the number of cases start decreasing, he said. Nelamangala JDS MLA Dr K Srinivasamurthy has called for a meeting with the local authorities on Thursday to discuss the lockdown in his constituency.