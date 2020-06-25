STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru under lockdown? Cabinet to decide on Thursday

As things stand, the State Government has directed officials to strictly enforce lockdown norms in places where there are more number of cases.

Published: 25th June 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

A BBMP marshal patrols the lanes around K R Market, which was sealed down amidst rising Covid-19 cases, in Bengaluru on Tuesday | pandarinath B

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the number of Covid-19 positive cases increasing steadily, specially in Bengaluru, and many localities and towns voluntarily shutting down, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is expected to take a decision on the way forward when his Cabinet meets on Thursday. Several lawmakers from the city, including from the BJP, too have appealed to the CM to impose a lockdown in the city for 15 days.

As things stand, the State Government has directed officials to strictly enforce lockdown norms in places where there are more number of cases. The CM had earlier ruled out the possibility of continuing with the lockdown and had stated that his government will take all necessary measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, even as it takes steps to boost economic activities.

With businesses opening up under Unlock 1.0, the government is seeing green shoots in the revenue stream and the CM is likely to take a calibrated approach to tackling the pandemic while boosting the economy. Revenue Minister R Ashoka too is not in favour of a lockdown as it will hamper revenue collection.

Ramanagara, Magadi join lockdown bandwagon

Meanwhile, two days after state Congress president-designate and Kanakapura MLA D K Shivakumar appealed for a ‘voluntary lockdown’ in his constituency till July 1, Magadi and Ramanagara taluks also decided to join in on Friday. Vendors and other businessmen have decided to stop all economic activities and keep only essential services open between 7 am and 11 am. 

At Shiggaon in Haveri district, hoteliers and vendors have voluntarily shut their businesses till the month-end and only grocery and vegetable shops will be open between 7 am and 9 am. Locals have appealed to the tahsildhar to impose a 15-day lockdown.Senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy felt that the government made a mistake by lifting the lockdown when the number of Covid-19 cases were increasing. Ideally, it should have done when the number of cases start decreasing, he said. Nelamangala JDS MLA Dr K Srinivasamurthy has called for a meeting with the local authorities on Thursday to discuss the lockdown in his constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 Bengaluru lockdown
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp