Congress leaders call Sudhakar after kin test Covid positive

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the bickering inside and outside the Legislative Assembly, common courtesy seems to be alive and kicking among Karnataka’s politicians. On Wednesday, scores of Congress leaders dialled Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar to inquire about the health of his family, after his father, wife and daughter tested positive for Covid-19. Less than a year ago, the same Congress leaders had spewed fire at Sudhakar after he quit the party and joined the BJP.

Dr Sudhakar took to Twitter to thank Congress leaders for checking on his family’s health. “Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, Dr G Parameshwara, R V Deshpande, K H Muniyappa, H K Patil, K Ramesh Kumar and a host of other Congress leaders called me to inquire about my family’s health and filled me with confidence. My gratitudes to all (sic),” Dr K Sudhakar tweeted. The minister is in home quarantine.