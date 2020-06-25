STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fearing failure, SSLC student hangs herself in Belagavi night before exam

The girl was identified as Sujata Subhash Dhage, 16, a resident of Kalmeshwar Galli in Vagdaon in Belagavi city. She was a student of a noted private school in Belagavi.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A girl student who was to appear for the SSLC examination on Thursday morning in Belagavi hanged herself late on Wednesday night.

According to sources, the student was afraid to face the examination since she was not well prepared for it. It is said that she was complaining to her parents that she couldn't remember what she had studied earlier.

Her parents believe she may have taken the extreme step fearing failure. Police personnel from Shahpur Police station visited the spot of the incident and registered a case.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

