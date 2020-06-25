STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five PG doctors on COVID-19 duty test positive for virus in Mangaluru

Deputy Manager Marketing, Rakesh, told The New Indian Express that all these doctors had a mild cold and therefore their swab samples were collected on June 22 and sent for testing

Coronavirus

Representational image (PTI)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Five postgraduate doctors of Kasturba Medical College, who were deputed at Government Lady Goschen Hospital and Wenlock Hospital, have tested positive for the virus.

District Health Officer Dr Ramachandra Bayari told The New Indian Express that five doctors (a 28-year-old male doctor and four female doctors) including three gynecologists from the KMC hospital are being treated at Wenlock Hospital, which is the designated COVID-19 district hospital.

"We are tracing their primary contacts. It is a difficult process to track them since they attended on many patients on a daily basis. We have already quarantined over 30 doctors and medical staff,” he said.

Deputy Manager Marketing, Rakesh, told The New Indian Express that all these doctors had a mild cold and therefore their swab samples were collected on June 22 and sent for testing. Their reports were received on Thursday.

"All of them are asymptomatic at present and are being treated at the designated COVID hospital. Their health condition is stable," he added.

The areas where the infected doctors were working has been sanitised. The apartment they were living in at Attavar too has been sealed.

