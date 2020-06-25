STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Politicos spooked as pandemic hits closer home

After minister Sudhakar’s family members test positive, CM Yediyurappa, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah take extra precautions at home and office

Published: 25th June 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

A notice board outside Siddaramaiah’s house states that outsiders are barred from entering the building | Express

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, has now started to worry those in the corridors of power as well. With the spike in the number of cases whose source of transmission is still untraceable, bureaucrats, ministers and politicians cutting across party lines are said to have been spooked. Covid-19 seems to have hit closer home after Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar’s family tested positive earlier this week. Following the scare, right from Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah have instructed their staff to take stricter precautions.

“Given the increasing number of cases and the spike in infection, there will neither be meetings nor entry inside for citizens. Request you to cooperate,” says a makeshift cardboard placard hanging outside Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s house in Bengaluru. He had undergone a heart surgery only last year and is taking all precautions to avoid public interaction. On Tuesday, he was sharing the stage with KPCC president D K Shivakumar and a host of Congress leaders.

The staff, officers and family members are said to be worried about the risk 78-year-old Yediyurappa runs every day as he meets citizens, officers and guests at his residence and offices. “People who come to visit, including officers, do not realise how crucial social distancing is and crowd around the CM,” said a worried kin of Yediyurappa.

To address these issues of the Chief Minister’s safety, his staff is working towards reducing the number of physical meetings in a day. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister’s schedule was kept reserved with no official meetings or work. The CMO is also contemplating adding tables on either side of the CM’s chair to stop people from crowding around him. Sources from his office suggest that the Chief Minister has already undergone Covid-19 tests at least twice in the last month and has tested negative. As a matter of precaution, the CM was tested for Covid-19 repeatedly given his continuous interaction with people and travel, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 Karnataka
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp