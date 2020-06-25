Traditional native doctor Narayanamurthy passes away at 80 in Karnataka

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Traditional native doctor, popularly known as ‘herbal oncologist’ Narayanamurthy (80) of Narasipura village, Anandapura Hobli of Sagar taluk passed away on Wednesday late night.

Narayanamurthy who was engaged in developing a treatment for many complicated diseases including cancer was popular among the people not only in Karnataka but also across the country. He has given treatment for lakhs of patients and cured cancer too. There were several instances that his medicines crossed the national boundaries to reach ailing patients in different countries.

There were many popular personalities including politicians who got cured of different kinds of cancers.

Recently, he developed medicine for Covid-19 and wrote a letter to PM Modiji requesting him to permit it to be given for treatment.