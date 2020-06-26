STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

First COVID-19 death in Karnataka's Kolar district 

Kolar District which was in Green Zone for almost two months is showing spurt in cases after people returned from Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and other places.

Published: 26th June 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Death

Health workers moving the deceased body of a COVID-19 victim. (File Photo | PTI)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: First COVID -19 death was reported in Kolar District, leaving people in panic. The deceased was identified as Patient 8495, aged about 43, who returned from New Delhi to her native Thukal Village in KGF Taluk about ten days back and was admitted to a private medical college in Kolar with complaints of fever and cough.

“She passed away in the wee hours of Friday in the hospital without responding to the treatment,” sources said. Meanwhile, her husband is also tested positive and is being treated.

Kolar District which was in Green Zone for almost two months is showing spurt in cases after people returned from Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and other places.

Unfortunately, even health care workers have tested positive and are undergoing treatment in the designated hospital in Kolar. 

Speaking to "The New Indian Express" Kolar Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama said measures will be taken to cremate the mortal remains by following all the guidelines.

The ward where she was admitted were closed immediately and measures are being taken to disinfect the entire area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Death
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp