First COVID-19 death in Karnataka's Kolar district 

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: First COVID -19 death was reported in Kolar District, leaving people in panic. The deceased was identified as Patient 8495, aged about 43, who returned from New Delhi to her native Thukal Village in KGF Taluk about ten days back and was admitted to a private medical college in Kolar with complaints of fever and cough.

“She passed away in the wee hours of Friday in the hospital without responding to the treatment,” sources said. Meanwhile, her husband is also tested positive and is being treated.

Kolar District which was in Green Zone for almost two months is showing spurt in cases after people returned from Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and other places.

Unfortunately, even health care workers have tested positive and are undergoing treatment in the designated hospital in Kolar.

Speaking to "The New Indian Express" Kolar Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama said measures will be taken to cremate the mortal remains by following all the guidelines.

The ward where she was admitted were closed immediately and measures are being taken to disinfect the entire area.