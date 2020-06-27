49 people including 16 members of single family test positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: As many as 49 people testes positive for coronavirus cases including 16 members of one single family on Saturday taking, the total tally in Dakshina Kannada to 566.

Out of 17, tests of 16 of family members returned positive on Saturday.

They have all now been shifted to isolation wards of Wenlock hospital. The authorities have sealed down the Mastikatte area in Ullal.

District health officer (DHO) Dr Ramachandra Bayari speaking to TNIE said that a woman (P-9590) from the family had tested positive after she came in contact with a Covid-19 patient at Wenlock hospital.

"Hence, we kept all her family members were kept on home quarantine and their swab samples were collected for testing. Out of 16 family members, 7 are men and 9 are women including 4 children below the age of 10 and an elderly woman."

Startled by this sudden upsurge in Ullal, MLA U T Khader suggested random testing of all the residents in the area.

The entire town has been declared a containment zone and the health workers are sanitising areas such as Kotepura, Mogaveerapattna, Abbakka Circle, Mastikatte, Kallapu, Pandithouse and Kuthar.

Earlier, two constables and a PSI had tested positive for coronavirus at Ullal.