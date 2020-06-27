STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

SSLC student found positive for COVID-19 while writing exam in classroom with 17 others

Health staff took the boy to the COVID hospital in Hassan after the exam. His health condition and temperature were normal when he was thermally screened at the examination centre.

Published: 27th June 2020 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus testing

(Image used for representation)

By Uday Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN: A 16-year-old student was found to be positive for COVID-19 while writing his SSLC exam at Mallipattana government high school in Arkalgud taluk in Hassan district on Saturday.

The boy who was reportedly suffering from dengue fever went to Arkalgud taluk hospital for treatment where samples of his throat swabs were collected for testing and sent to the designated COVID-19 hospital in Hassan on Friday.

The swab test report was sent to the taluk authority on Saturday following which officials rushed to the school in Mallipatana where the boy was writing the exam along with seventeen other students in the classroom.

Health staff took the student to the COVID hospital in Hassan after the exam. The boy's health condition and temperature were normal when he was thermally screened by staff of the education department at the examination centre.

Deputy commissioner Girish said the student is undergoing treatment at the hospital. He will take supplementary exams to complete the remaining subjects.  

Girish said he had sent a report to the education commissioner seeking suggestions to take a decision on the remaining 17 students who wrote the exam along with the boy in the same classroom. Invigilators and staff deployed at the examination centre will also be home quarantined, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Karnataka SSLC exams Hassan
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp