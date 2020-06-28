17 Karnataka students who wrote SSLC exam with COVID-19 positive student, test negative

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It came as a big relief when 17 students who wrote the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams along with a student who was infected with coronavirus, tested negative for the virus.

They wrote the exam on Saturday at Mallipattana government high school center in Arkalgud talu.

After the class 10th student who was suffering from Dengue, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, he was shifted to a designated COVID-19 hospital in Hassan, directly from the examination center.

According to the risk assessment committee for COVID 19 at the hospital, the swab test report of invigilators and the staff of the education department is also negative.

It may be remembered that Deputy Commissioner R Girish sent a detailed report on the incident to the education commissioner seeking further direction in the interest of the students.

The education department has finally decided to allow all 17 students to write the exam on Monday. Education staff and the parents who were anxiously waiting for the swab test report are now relieved.