STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

1,267 new COVID-19 cases shock Karnataka; Bengaluru adds 783

. Bengaluru alone added a record high of 783 cases, pushing up the state’s numbers sharply. On Saturday, Bengaluru had accounted for 596 cases.

Published: 29th June 2020 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 01:41 AM   |  A+A-

Workers arrange beds for patients at the Covid Care Centre set up by the BBMP at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium In Bengaluru on Sunday | shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a massive spike, by far the biggest, a total of 1,267 new Covid-19 cases were added to Karnataka’s tally on Sunday, taking the overall count from 11,923 to 13,190 overnight. Bengaluru alone added a record high of 783 cases, pushing up the state’s numbers sharply. On Saturday, Bengaluru had accounted for 596 cases.

With the back-to-back surge, Bengaluru now has 3,314 Covid-19 positive cases of which 2,692 are active (currently under treatment). Kalburagi comes second, but is behind Bengaluru by almost 2,000 cases, at 1,398 positive cases and only 371 active cases, followed by Udupi with 1,179 positive cases and 135 active cases.

The death toll in the state now stands at 207 with 16 more deaths. Of these, four were in Bengaluru, three in Dakshina Kannada, two in Tumakuru and one each in Dharwad, Hassan, Mysuru, Bagalkot, Ballari, Kolar and Kalaburagi. Of the 16 who died, four did not have any co-morbidites and most of them suffered from fever, cough and breathlessness. The death toll in Bengaluru now stands at 88.

Commenting on the deaths, epidemiologist and member of state Covid-19 task force, Dr Giridhara R Babu, in a tweet on Sunday, said, “Bengaluru has the third highest case fatality rate (CFR) in the country, worsening the indicators for Karnataka.

The state’s CFR is 1.54 per cent and Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, put together, is 4.85 per cent.” As of now, 243 patients of the 5,472 active cases are in ICU. At least 155 of the ICU patients are in Bengaluru. With Bengaluru emerging as a hotspot, all attention is now on the city to stop or at least slow down the Covid-19 surge. 

Two new task forces formed to tackle Covid

Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar has issued an order to form two new task forces — one headed by T K Anil Kumar, principal secretary to the Medical Education department, and the other by N Jayaram, Chairman, Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB). While the former will look into private medical colleges, bed allotments, Covid care centres and medical staff strength, the latter will look into private hospital facilities.

Both will report to BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar. The Chief Secretary also issued an order warning private hospitals not to refuse treatment to Covid-19 patients. The order states that private medical establishments in the state shall not deny/refuse/avoid treatment to patients with Covid-19 and similar symptoms. They shall also strictly adhere to to the provisions under Section 11 and 11 A of the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment (KPME) Act, 2017, it adds. “Non-compliance of the order will attract punishment under the relevant Sections of Disaster Management Act, 2005, KPME Act, 2017 and the Indian Penal Code,” the order warns.

Currently, Bengaluru has 65 active containment zones. The other districts with high number of cases on Sunday are Dakshina Kannada with 97, Ballari with 71, Udupi , 4 0 , a n d Kalaburagi, 34. For the past two days, the state has left out the category of contact history, travel history, SARI or ILI case in its bulletin, which is usually mentioned against each patient’s details. Officials, however, said the daily bulletin will revert to its previous form in a day or so. Post announcement of the Sunday lockdown, Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar issued official orders giving it effect from July 5 for the next four Sundays. He ordered government offices to function for five days a week from July 10 to August 8, and revised curfew timings between 8 pm and 5 am on all days of the week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp