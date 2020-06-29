STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bombay Days: Tell-all book on Operation Kamala by ex-Karnataka MLA Vishwanath to be out soon

Analysts said Vishwanath's book could end up discrediting the present government led by BS Yediyurappa because the pen is mightier than the sword

Adagur H Vishwanath (File Photo | EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka MLA Adagur H Vishwanath believes that before he joined the rebels against the HD Kumaraswamy government, they not only lacked enough numbers but also a dynamic leadership. It was only after he became part of them that their efforts achieved credibility, he told The New Indian Express.
 
It was BS Yediyurappa who reached out to Vishwanath who was then the Hunsur MLA and JD(S) president with an offer to be made minister. This was made through MP Chamarajnagar Srinivas Prasad who is a good friend of Vishwanath.

Vishwanath said he would reveal all these details in a book called Bombay Days where he would seek to tell the voter that the real master in any democracy is the truth. He said his intention is to bring out what caused the fall of the previous 14-month-old government which was not only unrepresentative of the people but a burden.

"My contribution in bringing this government will also be mentioned," said Vishwanath who has written seven books. It may be recalled that he had earlier said he would write a book about the rebellion and how the previous government was brought down. "I have gotten down to writing it. In about 20 days, Bombay Days will be ready," he said.

While Congress leaders including Siddararamaiah speculated that Operation Kamala had cost over Rs 600 crore, Vishwanath said the aim of the book was not to expose anyone, adding that he had the highest regard for Yediyurappa whom has has known for 40 plus years.

Analysts, however, said Vishwanath's book could end up discrediting the present government led by Yediyurappa because the pen is mightier than the sword.

