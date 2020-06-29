STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Online classes are back in Karnataka with new set of temporary rules

The government clarified that these sessions can be held only three days a week and the teacher and students will be present online at the same time, also known as  synchronous teaching.

Published: 29th June 2020 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

online classes, teachers, digital classroom

File photo of a teacher taking online class for school students (Photo | PTI)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The state government has come out with a new set of temporary guidelines on imparting online education to students. These guidelines are applicable to every school — those following SSLC syllabus, CBSE and ICSE. For students of Classes 1 to 5, teachers can hold two sessions of 30-45 minutes per day on alternative days only. 

The government clarified that these sessions can be held only three days a week and the teacher and students will be present online at the same time, also known as synchronous teaching. For Classes 6 to 8, synchronous teaching can be held for two sessions a day, each session not exceeding 45 minutes, for five days a week.

Teachers can conduct four synchronous sessions a day for five days a week, each session ranging 30-45 minutes, for Class 9 and 10. As per these guidelines, kindergarten school teachers can hold only one online session per week, not exceeding 30 minutes, with parents to guide them. 

The government said these guidelines will be applicable only until the expert committee appointed by it comes up with a comprehensive online teaching policy.  The decision comes days after the Karnataka High Court asked the state to come up with an interim solution till the expert committee submits its report. The state was told to consider limited number of e-classes, after a petition by parents and educational institutions, who questioned the ban on online classes. Schools had said they were affected by the ban as they had invested in  online classes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
online classes Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • yograj singh negi

    “Online ADDICTION” because of regular usage of the Internet by our children
    3 hours ago reply

  • parul
    This is just option given to school to grab the money parent and school have started saying that they got news from internal sources government and pressurizing parent to pay the fee within 30 june els late fee will be charged. they are asking to pay 70k fee 1 lack+ only for KG to 5th class. books and school uniform also the asked soon they will inform how much to pay. this is all gang of government and school to loot the people.
    5 hours ago reply
Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp