Online classes are back in Karnataka with new set of temporary rules

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has come out with a new set of temporary guidelines on imparting online education to students. These guidelines are applicable to every school — those following SSLC syllabus, CBSE and ICSE. For students of Classes 1 to 5, teachers can hold two sessions of 30-45 minutes per day on alternative days only.

The government clarified that these sessions can be held only three days a week and the teacher and students will be present online at the same time, also known as synchronous teaching. For Classes 6 to 8, synchronous teaching can be held for two sessions a day, each session not exceeding 45 minutes, for five days a week.

Teachers can conduct four synchronous sessions a day for five days a week, each session ranging 30-45 minutes, for Class 9 and 10. As per these guidelines, kindergarten school teachers can hold only one online session per week, not exceeding 30 minutes, with parents to guide them.

The government said these guidelines will be applicable only until the expert committee appointed by it comes up with a comprehensive online teaching policy. The decision comes days after the Karnataka High Court asked the state to come up with an interim solution till the expert committee submits its report. The state was told to consider limited number of e-classes, after a petition by parents and educational institutions, who questioned the ban on online classes. Schools had said they were affected by the ban as they had invested in online classes.