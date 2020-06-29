Writer Geeta Nagabhushan dies after heart attack

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Renowned litterateur Dr Geeta Nagabhushan (78), a recipient of the Nadoja Award, died in a private hospital in Kalaburagi on Sunday evening. Family sources said she complained of chest pain in the evening and was admitted in a private hospital where she died after a massive heart attack.

Geeta chaired the Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in 2010 and was a recipient of the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award. Born in 1942, she authored 27 novels, 50 short stories, 12 dramas and one research paper. She had retired as principal of the Nagareshwara High School in Kalaburagi two decades ago.