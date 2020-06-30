44 including 10 doctors test positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: As many as 44 people including 10 doctors tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday in Dakshina Kannada taking the total tally to 741.

A chief medical officer of Wenlock hospital who was treating Covid-19 patients for the last two months tested positive for coronavirus and several other doctors and nurses were quarantined. Nine doctors from three private hospitals in Mangaluru too have tested positive and 60 staff from their hospitals have been quarantined.

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Sindhu B Roopesh speaking to The New Indian Express said that the treatment of Covid-positive patients will not be affected.

"Doctors are at high risk of getting infected with the virus. There is no need to panic," she said.

Meanwhile, on Monday out of 44 people, 2 are returnees from Saudi Arabia, one person has an inter-state travel history, 9 ILI and 3 SARI cases. The contact of 5 patients is being traced and 21 others are primary contacts.

On Tuesday, 17 patients have been discharged from Wenlock hospital and reports of 325 samples are awaited. Four patients are being treated at the ICU and there are 342 active cases in the district.