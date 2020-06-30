STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID-19 positive cops, home guard spends more than five hours waiting for ambulance in Mangalore

Soon after the inspector of Ullal station tested positive for coronavirus, they were alert and over 40 police officers got themselves tested at the Ullal health centre.

Published: 30th June 2020 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 01:55 AM   |  A+A-

Ambulance

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Five police personnel and a home guard, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, were allegedly made to spend over five hours at their station at Ullal in Mangaluru waiting for an ambulance, with people blaming the authorities for their negligence.

A police officer of the Ullal station who tested positive for coronavirus speaking to The New Indian Express, expressed displeasure over delay in sending an ambulance by the district authorities. "We were disappointed as we were made to wait for more than five hours. We have been working day and night during this pandemic. We stopped staying with our families to avoid transmitting the virus as we have young children and elderly persons at home. Over 12 cops from the station were staying at a rented house."

He said that soon after the inspector of their station tested positive for coronavirus, they were alert and over 40 police officers got themselves tested at the Ullal health centre.

On Saturday, they sent their swab samples for testing and their reports returned positive on Monday. "Soon after reports were received, we were asked to come to Ullal station at around 11.30 am. They told us that we will be taken to a private hospital at Nitte, then they said we will be shifted to ESI hospital or Wenlock hospital. The ambulance arrived at around 4.30pm."

All six infected persons are asymptomatic and five cops are currently being treated at Yenepoya hospital. With this, 9 police personnel and a home guard from the Ullal station have tested positive for Covid-19.

Reports of many other samples of cops are awaited.

There were also allegations that beds of private hospitals were full which might have lead to the delay.

However, Ashok, inspector and Ullal station in-charge refuted allegations that some private hospitals had refused to admit them.

"Any ambulance cannot shift those who are infected by the virus. There are deluge of coronavirus cases in the district. Hence, there was a delay in arranging an ambulance. The allegations are baseless and there is no need to make an issue out of it."

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ullal station mangalore Mangalore covid 19 Coronavirus Mangalore
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp