Karnataka government launches 'skill connect' online portal to help job seekers 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Monday launched ‘Skill Connect’, an online portal to bridge the gap between the unemployed and recruiters.

Speaking after launching the portal, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the government is taking measures to create employment opportunities and to help up-skill job seekers.

“While the portal will connect people with firms looking for skilled workers, the government will also take up talent acceleration programme to help 1,000 graduates upgrade their skills,” Yediyurappa said.

Those looking for jobs can directly register on https://skillconnect.kaushalkar.com by uploading details of their educational qualification.

Firms looking for skilled workers too can register on the portal. Job seekers can look for opportunities in different sectors as well as different regions within the state.

Deputy Chief Minister and Skill Development Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said, “All these years, there was no communication between job seekers and recruiters. The portal will solve that problem.’’ He added that skill development was not in sync with market.

ONLINE JOB FAIR

Karnataka Skill Development Corporation is also organising an online job fair on July 7, to help people who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.