Karnataka govt taking all efforts, no need to panic: Yediyurappa

BENGALURU: Trying to allay apprehensions over surge in Covid-19 positive cases in the state, especially Bengaluru, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said the state government is doing everything possible and has been successful in containing the spread of the Coronavirus.

“There is no need for panic. Compared to number of positive cases in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai or Kolkata, we have managed to successfully prevent the spread in Bengaluru,” the CM said, explaining the situation in other big cities and the number of cases reported in Bengaluru.

“We have taken steps to admit people to hospitals, provide good treatment and good food. All my cabinet colleagues are making all efforts,” he said after a meeting with managements of private hospitals.