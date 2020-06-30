Karnataka races past 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the second day in a row, the State recorded more than 1,000 corona cases, with 1,105 new Covid-positive patients on Monday. With this, Karnataka’s tally stands at 14,295 cases. Bengaluru is the highest contributor with 738 cases, taking the city’s tally to 3,427 cases. The city accounts for 23.97 % of the cases in the State.

Once again, the health and family welfare department chose to omit contact and travel history, as well as mention Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases. A shocking 19 deaths were recorded, including 12 in Ballari, 3 in Bengaluru Urban, one each in Bagalkote, Ramanagara, Dakshina Kannada and Hassan. While 10 of them did not have any comorbidities, and only one had a travel history to Andhra Pradesh.

This is the highest number of deaths reported so far in a single day, with fatalities now at 226. After Bengaluru, the four districts with the highest number of cases are Ballari with 76, Dakshina Kannada with 32, Bidar with 28 and Uttara Kannada with 24. In all, 268 people are in the ICU, with 178 of them from Bengaluru alone. On Monday, 176 people were discharged, none of whom were from Bengaluru, taking the total discharges to 7,683.