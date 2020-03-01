Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to cast its net wide, start fish restaurants

It appears that where there is a ‘gill’,  there is a way. The state government knows this. It plans to start fish restaurants on par with star hotels in the state, but at affordable price.

Fish curry

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It appears that where there is a ‘gill’,  there is a way. The state government knows this. It plans to start fish restaurants on par with star hotels in the state, but at affordable price. You can get a fish meal at just Rs 90, according to Fisheries Minister Kota Shrinivas Poojari.

The Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation will run these restaurants across the State. To begin with, the state government plans to start ‘’Matsya Darshini’’ outlets in 11 districts,  including those in the coast and Malnad and Mysuru and Bengaluru. “We have conducted a basic survey where we have found that there is high demand in these districts,” the minister told The New Sunday Express. 

He said quality fishes are not available at all places. “At present, Meenu Oota (fish meals) costs Rs 400 to Rs 800 in hotels. It depends on the variety of fish too. We have decided to provide at an affordable rate of Rs 90 per meal. The menu will include Fish fry and Fish palya. Quality will be maintained,’’ he said. 

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will provide financial aid to set up Matsya Darshini.  “It will be designed in such a way that it should attract people. Setting up of each hotel will cost the government Rs 50 lakh,’’ the minister said. Since meals will be provided at a subsidised rate, the Fisheries Department has sent a proposal to the Finance Department, which has given its nod. “We will soon call for tender. The contract will be given to those who have experience and can maintain quality,’’ he added. 

Comments

