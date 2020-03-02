Mangaluru will fly better with UDAN, say businessmen

Express News Service

MANGALURU: During monsoons, road connectivity to coastal city Mangaluru from Bengaluru and the hinterland is affected by landslides in Shirady, Charmady and Sampaje ghats.

The manufacturing and service industry, largely dependent on highways, suffers because of this as they find it difficult to move men and cargo from one place to another.

With the proposed tunnel road nowhere in sight, the industrial sector of Mangaluru and coastal region feels that bringing Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) under UDAN scheme is the only option to boost the service industry and the regional economy.

Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president Issac Vas has urged Centre and state governments to bring Mangalore International Airport (MIA) under UDAN to connect with tier-II cities like Belagavi, Hubballi and Kalaburagi.

In the last few years, except to Bengaluru, there were no flights to any other city within the state, although it flies international flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, besides domestic flights to Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Kochi, Delhi and Chennai.

Now, with airports gradually being operational in many tier-II cities, Mangaluru businessmen feel political leaders should take interest in connecting the city with at least Hubballi, Mysuru and Belagavi by air.

Vas said operating flights between different tier-II cities will help develop the coastal economy and decongest Bengaluru.

With good hospitals, educational institutions, Mangalore port, beaches and temples in the coastal region, there is a huge potential for regional air-connectivity from MIA.

Vasudeva Rao, former director, MIA, said the airport has facilities to operate short haul flights and would be profitable for operators to keep the fare reasonable. “If the fare is Rs 4,000-Rs 6,000 nobody will go for it. If it is Rs 2,000-2,500, people will definitely go for it,” he said.

With the Adanis taking over Mangalore Airport, Rao feels it is the right time for public representatives to lobby for short haul flights.

He said of the 22 lakh passenger traffic at MIA, over 17 lakh are domestic flyers, which means there would be robust demand for regional air connectivity.