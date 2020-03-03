Congress accuses Yatnal of treason, seeks expulsion; Speaker remains unmoved

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Question of centenarian freedom fighter HS Doreswamy’s honour led to a logjam in the Karnataka legislative assembly on the very first day it convened for the budget session. With the Speaker refusing to allow a discussion, without notice from the Opposition on the matter first, the House proceedings were chaotic, even after two prolonged adjournments.

Congress Legislators, who stormed to the well of the House alleging that their rights were being compromised, refused to back off and return to their seats. Despite the House not being in order, Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri allowed Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to present his response to the Governor’s address. Eight bills were also tabled and passed in the House.

Obituaries had barely ended when leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah rose to speak on Yatnal’s statements about Doreswamy. The ruling party immediately took exception and pointed out that the Opposition had not issued any notice to speak on the subject. “This is an unprecedented situation. There are no provisions in the rule book under which we can issue a notice. Our appeal is that the Speaker, using his residual powers under 363, allow discussions,” pointed out Siddaramaiah. Yatnal had accused Doreswamy of being a ‘Pakistan agent’ and a ‘fake freedom fighter’.

The Congress insisted that their qualm was not against the government, but against one legislator. “The Constitution mandates that we respect freedom fighters. His remarks are a violation of the Constitution. This is treason according to me,” Siddaramaiah said. After two prolonged breaks during, during which the Speaker held talks with the both sides, things remained at square one.

“I do not think the topic is so urgent that it needs to be discussed without a notice. I don’t understand your reluctance to give a notice. Do not make this a prestige issue. Give this to me in writing under any section and I will allow discussion,” said the Speaker, before telling the Opposition that he will not invoke residual powers to allow discussions on the matter.

“We have no objection to having a discussion, but all we are asking the opposition is to give notice. Let it not seem like they are trying to waste the time of this House and stall proceedings,” said the CM.

‘Expel Siddaramaiah instead’

As Siddaramaiah asked for BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal to be expelled from the House for his act of “treason”, Rural Development minister KS Eshwarappa stood up seeking the expulsion of Siddaramaiah. “Siddaramaiah called Narendra Modi a murderer. Throw him out of this House,” shouted Eshwarappa.

Yatnal’s statements rock Council too

Bengaluru: Ruckus prevailed in the Legislative Council on Monday over BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s statements on freedom fighter HS Doreswamy, with the House having to be adjourned twice. Opposition leader SR Patil raised the issue, claiming Doreswamy is one of the last connects we have to the freedom struggle. “Yatnal did not just insult Doreswamy, but all freedom fighters,’’ he said, pointing out that many cabinet ministers have, unfortunately, come out in support of Yatnal. BJP leader Aynur Manjunath said they all respect Doreswamy, but added, “His statements don’t sound like those of a freedom fighter. He is associated with the ‘Tukde Tukde gang’,’’ he said. Another BJP leader Narayanaswamy pointed out that Doreswamy talks with disrespect towards Veer Savarkar. “How can one freedom fighter treat a fellow freedom fighter with disrespect?’’ he questioned.