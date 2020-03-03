Home States Karnataka

Fund crunch may force CM Yediyurappa to up taxes

The state government may not approach the Centre for more funds as the latter too is facing a severe fund crunch.

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who will present the State Budget on Thursday, may have to resort to increasing excise, entertainment and petroleum product taxes to manage the budgetary requirements at a time when both state and central governments are facing an economic slowdown.

The state government may not approach the Centre for more funds as the latter too is facing a severe fund crunch. The size of the budget will be more or less the same as last year’s, sources said.

One of the major reasons for economic slowdown in the state is the dismal performance of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, which has pending bills with the government.

According to a senior officer in the State Finance Department, mobilizing the funds from the market is well within the state’s borrowable limits. It is done based on requirement and the state may again explore this option in future. “It all depends on the requirement,” the officer added.

According to the latest offer, the government’s stock up to 10 per cent of the notified amount of the sale of each stock will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions. This is subject to a maximum limit of one per cent of its notified amount for a single bid per stock as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive bidding facility.

Apart from Karnataka, several other state governments, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, too, have offered to sell their securities by way of auction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa taxes
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp