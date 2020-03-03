Karnataka officer is commander of Chinar Corps

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka-born Lieutenant General BS Raju took over as the 49th Corps Commander of the strategically located and operationally committed Chinar Corps, based in Srinagar, recently. After assuming charge, the commander paid homage to martyrs.

Born in Davangere district, Lt Gen Raju is an alumni of Sainik School, Bijapur, and National Defence Academy, Pune. He is married to Shakuntala Raju, also from Karnataka, and the couple have a son and daughter, both engineers.

The officer was commissioned in December 1984, and has had a military career spanning 36 years during which he has held various command, staff and instructional appointments. He had served in Jammu and Kashmir for five tenures, notably as the Force Commander of Rashtriya Rifles and Brigade Commander of an Infantry Brigade along the Line of Control.

Before becoming commander of Chinar Corps, he was tenanting appointment of Director General Staff Duties at Army Headquarters.