Kundapur man held for shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Kundapur police arrested a man, charging him with sedition after he allegedly raised pro-Pak slogans on Mini Vidhan Soudha premises at Kundapur on Monday. Raghavendra Ganiga (42) is the accused.

Police said Raghavendra was a Hindi teacher at a private school. He quit teaching about eight years ago. Raghavendra was living with his mother after his wife along with their daughter abandoned him due to his ‘unstable mind’.

On Monday morning, he suddenly started shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and sending the onlookers into a tizzy. Kundapur police station Sub Inspector Harish and staffers arrived at Mini Vidhan Soudha and detained him even as he continued to raise the slogan.

Sources said that Raghavendra continued to raise slogans even inside the police station after he was arrested.

Assistant SP Hariram Shankar told TNIE that the parents of the arrested made a ‘plea of insanity’ on behalf of him, while doctors are been consulted to know whether he is really a mentally unstable. “His family claimed that they had taken him to the taluk government hospital on Monday morning. They said he escaped from there, came to Mini Vidhan Soudha and started shouted slogans. A case of 124A of IPC (pertaining to sedition) has been registered against Raghavendra,’’ he said.