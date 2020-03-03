Home States Karnataka

Things not fine in JDS, says Madhu Bangarappa

Madhu, son of former chief minister S Bangarappa, said that very few dare to speak out in the JDS.

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 06:18 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The JDS, which failed to keep its flock together in the coalition government and had to cede power to the BJP, received a blow on Monday with its former MLA Madhu Bangarappa openly admitting that things are not fine in the party.

Madhu, son of former chief minister S Bangarappa, said that very few dare to speak out in the JDS. “We, including me, could not take care of our workers when we were in power. The party has survived not because of the leaders, but because of workers,” he said.

But he did not specify what he meant by taking care of workers or who among workers should have been pandered to. Sources, however, said, “The party leadership understood what he said, and that is enough.”
Madhu contested two parliamentary elections back to back from Shivamogga, and lost the by-elections narrowly, but the general elections by a big margin. Madhu also lost the assembly election in 2018. After three consecutive defeats, he has come out and spoken about the grouse the workers nurse against the party leadership.

Sources said, “Party workers are unhappy that the family controls everything and want a fair share.”

