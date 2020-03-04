BJP MLCs echo Yatnal, Opposition demands apology

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Upper House saw chaos over BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal’s statements against freedom fighter HS Doreswamy, with things taking an ugly turn when a BJP member raised slogans against the freedom fighter.

The House, which was supposed to discuss the Constitution, witnessed members of both parties throwing accusations at each other. Congress MLC Ivan D’Souza said there is something of an undeclared emergency in the country.

“If someone finds fault in the government, a sedition case is filed. When that is the case, Yatnal should have a case against him for making such statements against a freedom fighter,” he said, adding that there are 23 cases against Yatnal. Countering, BJP MLC Narayanaswamy said Doreswamy had issued controversial statements about PM Modi. BJP MLC Ravikumar shouted ‘dhikkara’ (down with) against Doreswamy, after which Opposition leaders came to the well of the House to protest.



Council proceedings were adjourned to Wednesday after Congress and JDS legislators demanded an apology from Ravikumar. They also demanded action be initiated by the Chairman against him.