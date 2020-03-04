Home States Karnataka

PU Board exams: Question paper leaked online within an hour

One of the supervisors is suspected to have taken photographs of it and circulated to the various social networking sites and Whatsapp.

Published: 04th March 2020 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Despite strict measures to prevent any kind of embarrassing incidents during II PU board exams, the first three pages of Physics question paper was doing rounds on social media within an hour of commencement.

According to sources, “after removing the question papers from the sealed paper envelope, one of the supervisors is suspected to have taken photographs of it and circulated to the various social networking sites and Whatsapp. In an hour it spread across the district and the incident is said to be happened at Shanteshwar Pre-University College at Indi town.”

As many as 27,359 students were enrolled for the PU Board exams and among them 7,984 students have registered for Science. On the first-day, Physics for Science and History for Arts examinations were held in 41 centres of the district.

Confirming the question papers are being circulated over social networking applications, Deputy Commissioner YS Patil told TNIE that: “According to the Karnataka Education Act 24 (a) it cannot be considered as the question paper leak.”

“Even we have contacted the head office of the PU Board they also collecting the primary details denied to claim it as question paper leak. However, a committee will investigate and will also visit the college in the earliest. If any of the supervisors found guilty an action will be initiated against them. It is not a question paper leak instead it might be lapse of duty from the supervisors and investigation will be made,” stated DC Patil.

TAGS
Question Paper question paper leak PU Board exams
